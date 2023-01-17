π. Θεοδώρος Ζήσης, Ο Όσιος Ιωάννης ο Καλυβίτης [2023]

Κήρυγμα π. Θεόδωρου Ζήση την Κυριακή ΙΒ' Λουκά.
Στο κήρυγμα του ο π. Θεόδωρος Ζήσης έκανε μια σύντομη αναφορά στο σημερινό αποστολικό και ευαγγελικό ανάγνωσμα στην παραβολή των δέκα λεπρών και στην συνέχεια μίλησε για τον Όσιο Ιωάννη τον Καλυβίτη και τον Θαυμαστό βίο του, ο οποίος με τον υπεράνθρωπο αγώνα του, νίκησε με την Χάρη του Θεού, τον κόσμο και τον διάβολο.
