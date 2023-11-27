Create New Account
New Year's comes early for AFU personnel in Avdeevka - Every night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
980 Subscribers
48 views
Published a day ago

New Year's comes early for AFU personnel in Avdeevka. Every night.

He asked, 'what is this' on the video.

The burning material is thermite, a mixture of aluminum powder and iron oxide that burns at a very high temperature. It's not phosphorus.

