New Year's comes early for AFU personnel in Avdeevka. Every night.
He asked, 'what is this' on the video.
The burning material is thermite, a mixture of aluminum powder and iron oxide that burns at a very high temperature. It's not phosphorus.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.