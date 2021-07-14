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History of the Jews in Russia - The Russian-Jewish Revolution - Part 3
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51 views • July 14, 2021
“History of the Jews in Russia” will examine the conflict between Russian Orthodox Christianity and Pharisaic Judaism. Part 3 will cover from Tsar Alexei I to the liberal masonic revolution of 1825, known as “The Debcembrist Revolution”. We will examine how the Jews came into England with William the Conqueror and follow the Jews through the history of the Romanov dynasty.
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