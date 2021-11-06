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COVID-19 Vaccines DESTROYED These Lives 2
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2 views • November 06, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccines DESTROYED These Lives PART 1 https://www.brighteon.com/beb0bb5e-4d71-4ec3-9f70-9c7c5e29e007
Wanna know how it feels to have your life destroyed by the COVID-19 vaccines? Meet six men, three women and a 12-year old girl who’s lives been ruined by the COVID-19 vaccines. The suffering is unbearable. Doctors all over the world tried to warn them, but their message was completely censored by BIG TECH and the lying mainstream corporate media machine. These victims are real. There are now millions of them all over the world. Experts also share their opinions on the current climate of vaccine injuries being a social taboo and how this negatively impacts all of our lives. All institutions are completely ignoring these victims. Spread these stories, help save lives and JUST SAY NO to the COVID-19 vaccines.
28,103 Deaths 2,637,525 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – European Members of Parliament Speak Out
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28103-deaths-2637525-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-of-adverse-reactions-european-members-of-parliament-speak-out/
UK Stats Show 82% of COVID-19 Deaths and 66% of Hospitalizations were Among Fully Vaccinated for Past Month
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/uk-stats-show-82-of-covid-19-deaths-and-66-of-hospitalizations-were-among-fully-vaccinated-for-past-month/
CDC: 16,310 DEAD 778,685 Injured Following COVID-19 Shots – 2.5X More Deaths than Following ALL Vaccines for Past 30 Years – 2,102 Fetal DEATHS
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-16310-dead-778685-injured-following-covid-19-shots-2-5x-more-deaths-than-following-all-vaccines-for-past-30-years-2102-fetal-deaths/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
Wanna know how it feels to have your life destroyed by the COVID-19 vaccines? Meet six men, three women and a 12-year old girl who’s lives been ruined by the COVID-19 vaccines. The suffering is unbearable. Doctors all over the world tried to warn them, but their message was completely censored by BIG TECH and the lying mainstream corporate media machine. These victims are real. There are now millions of them all over the world. Experts also share their opinions on the current climate of vaccine injuries being a social taboo and how this negatively impacts all of our lives. All institutions are completely ignoring these victims. Spread these stories, help save lives and JUST SAY NO to the COVID-19 vaccines.
28,103 Deaths 2,637,525 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – European Members of Parliament Speak Out
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28103-deaths-2637525-injuries-following-covid-shots-in-european-database-of-adverse-reactions-european-members-of-parliament-speak-out/
UK Stats Show 82% of COVID-19 Deaths and 66% of Hospitalizations were Among Fully Vaccinated for Past Month
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/uk-stats-show-82-of-covid-19-deaths-and-66-of-hospitalizations-were-among-fully-vaccinated-for-past-month/
CDC: 16,310 DEAD 778,685 Injured Following COVID-19 Shots – 2.5X More Deaths than Following ALL Vaccines for Past 30 Years – 2,102 Fetal DEATHS
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-16310-dead-778685-injured-following-covid-19-shots-2-5x-more-deaths-than-following-all-vaccines-for-past-30-years-2102-fetal-deaths/
COVID Shots Are Killing and Crippling Teens in Record Numbers – Young Children Are Next
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-shots-are-killing-and-crippling-teens-in-record-numbers-young-children-are-next/
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