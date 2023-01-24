Create New Account
Kevin’s “Eat what you grow for 365 days” challenge- Week 2
Food Forest Abundance
Published 17 hours ago |

Kevin’s “Eat what you grow for 365 days” challenge is in full swing and here is what he ate in week 2.

In this challenge Kevin will be showcasing for us how it's possible to not only grow food from anywhere in the world, but to have it be part of a sustainable practice where you get to actually eat something that you’ve grown; and he’s doing just that for every day this year.

Week 2: 

-Kohlrabi

-Sudachi (citrus fruit, grown in a greenhouse)

-Dwarf tamarillo (barbequed and used in salsa)

-Fresh duck and chicken eggs

-Black eyed peas

-Roasted purple sweet potatoes 

Join us for week 3 of Kevin’s “Eat what you grow for 365 days” challenge to see what he comes up with next!


