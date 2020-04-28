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COVID-19 VIRUS CONSPIRACY? TRUTH ABOUT CORONA VIRUS: PART 1- DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR (MIRRORED)
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354 views • April 28, 2020
COVID-19 VIRUS CONSPIRACY? TRUTH ABOUT CORONA VIRUS: PART 1- DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel DrButtar at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nnz4FDzWKH7r/
More more information, vis https://wwwit.AskDrButtar.com/livestream. Just follow the links and you'll find the information that became "lost".
The dilemma created with the Covid-19 Virus breakout was fueled by lack of intellectual integrity within the mainstream media and inherent conflicts of interest in parties directly or indirectly involved. These included companies vested in looking for a scape goat to divert attention from their responsibility, something which becomes evident as more of the information becomes disclosed. Comparing the death toll from the covid-19 virus totaling right at 13,000 as of March 21, 2020, compared to the total number of deaths so far in 2020 throughout the world from all causes of mortality, now over 13 million, it becomes a wonder why are we suddenly concerned about 0.1% of the causes of death?
Even more suspect is that the numbers of full recoveries with most people only remaining ill for 48 hours dwarfs the deaths but are not being reported. Why? It makes one wonder what the real agenda is behind the massive rollout of restrictions and recommendation of self isolation and social distancing? Well, the agenda may not be as obscure as one may imagine. You just have to follow the motive. Part 2 will cover the next component...stay tuned.
If you found this information to be important, pay it forward and share it with others. The world needs the truth. This information is critical so that people become empowered with knowledge and as a result, will no longer be victims.
More information is available at:
https://tinyurl.com/ahead-map - Videos explaining toxicity and explaining FREE Health Tool
https://www.AskDrButtar.com/join-IADFW/ - More resources and how to join the IADFW
https://www.AdvancedMedicine.com - FREE access to AHEAD Map™ Health Tool
https://www.DrButtar.com - Clinic site
https://www.CentersForAdvancedMedicine.com - Clinic site
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel DrButtar at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nnz4FDzWKH7r/
More more information, vis https://wwwit.AskDrButtar.com/livestream. Just follow the links and you'll find the information that became "lost".
The dilemma created with the Covid-19 Virus breakout was fueled by lack of intellectual integrity within the mainstream media and inherent conflicts of interest in parties directly or indirectly involved. These included companies vested in looking for a scape goat to divert attention from their responsibility, something which becomes evident as more of the information becomes disclosed. Comparing the death toll from the covid-19 virus totaling right at 13,000 as of March 21, 2020, compared to the total number of deaths so far in 2020 throughout the world from all causes of mortality, now over 13 million, it becomes a wonder why are we suddenly concerned about 0.1% of the causes of death?
Even more suspect is that the numbers of full recoveries with most people only remaining ill for 48 hours dwarfs the deaths but are not being reported. Why? It makes one wonder what the real agenda is behind the massive rollout of restrictions and recommendation of self isolation and social distancing? Well, the agenda may not be as obscure as one may imagine. You just have to follow the motive. Part 2 will cover the next component...stay tuned.
If you found this information to be important, pay it forward and share it with others. The world needs the truth. This information is critical so that people become empowered with knowledge and as a result, will no longer be victims.
More information is available at:
https://tinyurl.com/ahead-map - Videos explaining toxicity and explaining FREE Health Tool
https://www.AskDrButtar.com/join-IADFW/ - More resources and how to join the IADFW
https://www.AdvancedMedicine.com - FREE access to AHEAD Map™ Health Tool
https://www.DrButtar.com - Clinic site
https://www.CentersForAdvancedMedicine.com - Clinic site
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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