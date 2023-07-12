Create New Account
Biden Sends Banned Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - The Grayzone, - 7/11/23
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
I'm sharing this video from "The Grayzone" on YouTube, with description, from July 11, 2023

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the Biden administration's announcement of internationally banned cluster munitions to a Ukrainian army that is running short on artillery shells and struggling to make headway in its vaunted counteroffensive.

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

