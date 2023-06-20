Ukraine Update June 20, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

❗️The Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range sea-based high-precision weapons group strike against foreign-manufactured military hardware storage sites. All the assigned targets have been neutralized. The goal of the attack has been reached.

◽️During the day, the most active AFU offensive attempts were in South Donetsk and Donetsk directions.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of competent and self-sacrificing actions of the Vostok Group of Forces units, aviation and artillery, three attacks by AFU combined units have been repelled close to Vremevka salient.

💥 The enemy losses were 1 tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as 1 foreign-manufactured combat engineer vehicle.

💥 In addition, 2 enemy attacks have been repelled, during which 2 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and 2 armored fighting vehicles have been hit near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 The enemy losses were over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and D-20, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Donetsk direction, active actions of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled 4 enemy attacks close to Pervomayskoye, Petrovskoye and Staromikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy losses were over 340 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, as well as D-20 and Msta-B howitzers.

1 ordnance depot of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade has been destroyed near Ivanovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of the strikes, launched by Army Aviation, artillery and the units of the Zapad Group of Forces, the actions of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been prevented close to Timkovka (Kharkov region).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, and 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit enemy units near Kuzmino, Makeevka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

💥 The activities of 3 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 105 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 motor vehicles and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 102 areas.

💥 2 artillery depots have been hit: the AFU 1513th artillery ammunition depot and the 65th Mechanized Brigade close to Zaporozhye.

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

◽️5 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have been also intercepted.

- Russian Defense Ministry