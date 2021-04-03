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Holocaust Survivor Warning Masks Are New Yellow Stars Brings Crowd To Tears
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821 views • April 03, 2021
92 year old Holocaust survivor brings crowd to tears when comparing COVID masks to Yellow Stars people made to wear by Nazis.
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