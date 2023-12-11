The Mysterious Khazar Empire & The Rothschilds Are Coming! 2013

Khan's Den





From the ashes of the Western Göktürk Empire, a new state emerged between the Don basin, Volga river and the Caucasus. Calling themselves "Khazars", these Turkic people established a political entity that very quickly rose to the rank of an empire. Strategically located along the ancient Silk Road(s), the Khazars controlled much of the trade in the region and, making use of their military prowess, managed to defeat all neighboring nomadic peoples. But this state was led by both a Khagan and Bek, and this dual kingship enabled a flexible reign over their subjects. The fate of the Khazars was ultimately sealed by their foreign policy, as they served both the Byzantine interest of keep the advancing Muslim Arab Empires out of the Caucasus and the nomadic Turkic peoples who could roam away freely along the Eurasian Steppe Belt.





The most remarkable trait of the Khazars, however, was their conversion to Judaism. Whether a majority of the Turkic population or only the ruling dynasty converted away from Tengrism is subject to speculation. Nonetheless, this speculation is purposefully linked with the "Khazar Hypothesis" which, ever since the 19th century, proposes a Turkic Khazar origin of the Jewish people who later appeared in Central and Eastern Europe.





How correct are such assumptions? Is there any evidence for this theory? How did the Khazars establish their state in the first place, and what impact did it have on the political and cultural affairs in the region? Let us find out in this new documentary from Khan's Den.





WEBSITE: https://bit.ly/KhansDen

GÖKTÜRK MOVIE 01: https://bit.ly/GokturkMovie1

GÖKTÜRK MOVIE 02: https://bit.ly/GokturkMovie2

GÖKTÜRK MOVIE 03: https://bit.ly/GokturkMovie3

PATREON: http://bit.ly/3BR6M3T

PODCAST: https://bit.ly/KhansDenPodcast

BOOK 1: https://amzn.to/3fwqmKR

BOOK 2: [Coming Soon]





A film by Julian Lothringen

“Operation Paul Revere InfoWars.com Contest”









Description





History Answer - Where are the Khazars Now?





Vector Historia:

The Khazars were a semi-nomadic Turkic people with a confederation of Turkic-speaking tribes that in the late 6th century CE established a major commercial empire covering the southeastern section of modern European Russia. The Khazars created what for its duration was the most powerful polity to emerge from the break-up of the Western Turkic Khaganate. Astride a major artery of commerce between Eastern Europe and Southwestern Asia, Khazaria became one of the foremost trading emporia of the medieval world, commanding the western marches of the Silk Road and playing a key commercial role as a crossroad between China, the Middle East and Kievan Rus'. For some three centuries (c. 650–965) the Khazars dominated the vast area extending from the Volga-Don steppes to the eastern Crimea and the northern Caucasus.





Between 965 and 969, the empire began to descend. The Kievan Rus' ruler Sviatoslav I of Kiev conquered the capital Atil and destroyed the Khazar state.





But did the Khazar kingdom wholly succumb to Kievan Rus campaign along with its people? That the question we tried to answer in this video.





Music:





It Is Lost by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license

(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...

Artist: http://incompetech.com/