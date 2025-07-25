Hulk Hogan: The Legend Who Made America Hulk Out! RIP Hulk Hogan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover how Hulk Hogan revolutionized professional wrestling in the 1980s and became much more than just a WWE superstar. Dive into the story of how his legendary catchphrases and larger-than-life persona captivated a generation, transforming him into a real-life superhero for millions of kids. Explore Hogan’s massive impact on pop culture, from action figures and Saturday morning cartoons to blockbuster movies. Relive the era when Hulkamania ran wild and changed entertainment forever! If you enjoyed this nostalgic journey, don’t forget to like and share this video with fellow wrestling and pop culture fans!