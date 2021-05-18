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BITCOIN IS CRASHING!!! LEARN TO LOVE THE DIP SOLDIERS!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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20 views • May 18, 2021
The Titanic is sinking, get to the Bitcoin lifeboats, don't hang around for the DoggyBoat to come and save you!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux is joined by a roundtable of crypto experts and enthusiasts to discuss the recent Bitcoin dip.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE, BUT DAMN USEFUL.

www.freedomain.com
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bitcoincrashcurrencyelon muskinvestmentpiratedogecoinmonerotezos
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy