Experiencing True Transformation - Mark Nelson - Freedom Alive® Ep91

A life deep in sin put him in a coma dying of AIDS. But he cried out in repentance to Jesus and heard the Lord’s voice say, “I’m here.” Satan had a grasp on Mark Nelson through alcohol, drugs, pornography, and homosexuality. But it was the prayers of his parents and others that helped Mark experience true spiritual and physical healing. Now he is encouraging others who have lived in the LGBTQ lifestyle to fully experience that same freedom. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Mark shares how he was raised from the darkest pit into the light of Jesus Christ!-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

