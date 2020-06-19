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Fall Of Cabal - A Cabal bukása 10. rész - Magyar felirattal - THE RETURN OF THE KING
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21163 views • June 19, 2020
Fall Of Cabal - A Cabal bukása 10. rész - Magyar felirattal
Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING
About president Trump’s spelling errors (Covfefe, Hamberders, Smocking Gun), his hints and clues, his direct communications with the people. About a future spokesman for the US, about John F. Kennedy senior & junior, their deaths. About the clues junior left behind, the Tiffany Blue Boxes, George Magazine, Survival Guide to the Future, Vincent Fusca, Nicola Tesla, John Trump, Julian Assange. About the possibility of time travel, worm holes, parallel timelines, the mysterious books by Ingersoll Lockwood, the Ingersoll Trump pocket watch, Alice in Wonderland, Follow the White Rabbit, Future Proves Past, Q in Star Trek, the Q-continuum, Trust the Plan, WWG1WGA…
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/videos
Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING
About president Trump’s spelling errors (Covfefe, Hamberders, Smocking Gun), his hints and clues, his direct communications with the people. About a future spokesman for the US, about John F. Kennedy senior & junior, their deaths. About the clues junior left behind, the Tiffany Blue Boxes, George Magazine, Survival Guide to the Future, Vincent Fusca, Nicola Tesla, John Trump, Julian Assange. About the possibility of time travel, worm holes, parallel timelines, the mysterious books by Ingersoll Lockwood, the Ingersoll Trump pocket watch, Alice in Wonderland, Follow the White Rabbit, Future Proves Past, Q in Star Trek, the Q-continuum, Trust the Plan, WWG1WGA…
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/videos
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