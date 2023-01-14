Create New Account
Video of Missile Fired 5 Days Prior to TWA Flight 800
This video is possibly the missile fired off Long Island

I'm guessing this is the video Jack Cashill writes about. If I am not mistaken (and if this is indeed the video Jack is referring to), it was taken off Long Island, 5 days before TWA shoot down, proving that there was indeed missile testing going on in the area (despite the Navy claiming that no missiles had been tested for over 5 years in the area).

Keywords
missileflighttwa800flt

