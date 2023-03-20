Fauci Lied, People Died - The AIDS Hoax.

DEADLY DECEPTION - PROOF THAT SEX AND HIV ABSOLUTELY DO NOT CAUSE AIDS
DR. ROBERT WILLNER
💉 🧬 ☠️
(01h : 13min : 36sec)
On December 7th 1994 at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Greensboro, N.C; Dr Willner drew blood from a man with AIDS and injected himself with the mans blood.
Most of what he is saying can be directly applied to what we experience today. Especially with the news cycles, blanket censorship, and Terrain Theory.
Only 4 Causes of AIDS 9:15
1. Malnutrition and Starvation
2. DRUGS - Street and Prescription
3. Radiation
4. Chemotherapy
7:00 Fauci deserves to be tried for treason
31:00 viruses are created in the cell and need the cells to survive, viruses do not kill cells
51:22 You cannot get AIDS from anyone, and you cannot give AIDS to anyone
52:55 Modern Medical Voodoo
59:40 The truth about T-cells
71:00 Viruses don't make you sick, they are only a response to the terrain!
#secretHistory #history #hiddenTruth #health
Join Roobs Flyers
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.