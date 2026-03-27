Trump claims MAGA wants the US to be 'winning' & protecting allies like Israel & Saudi Arabia - out of touch

"Cuba is next, by the way. But pretend I didn't say that, please." - Trump goes on a rant on how MAGA wants the US to be "winning" and protecting allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Trump spoke at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit Friday evening in Miami.

FII is run by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, focusing on social and economic investments.

(? video has a glitch, found like that)... Cynthia

Adding:

🚨 BREAKING: A third U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, is now deploying to CENTCOM's area of operations, joining the Gerald R. Ford and Abraham Lincoln.

Three carrier strike groups. The Ford is in dry dock in Crete after a fire that displaced 600 sailors. The Lincoln had 101 missiles fired at it. And the Bush is now on its way.





@DD Geopolitics