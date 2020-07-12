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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 339: LA NUEVA PANDEMIA QUE VIENE DESDE CHINA (Resubido acá)
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66 views • July 12, 2020
Excelente informe de mano de Javier Ordoñez.
QUIENES GANARON CON LA CUARENTENA 1:36
COMO OPERA EL SISTEMA 7:52
LA NUEVA PANDEMIA QUE VIENE DESDE CHINA 12:53
HAZ LO QUE DIGO PERO NO LO QUE HAGO 17:10
EL PRINCIPE ANDRES 18:58
LO QUE VIENE 22:49
LAS CONEXIONES GLOBALES 30:16
QUIEN ES QUIEN 32:28
EL INDEC DE LA PANDEMIA 33:42
SERBIA, LA GENTE EN LA CALLE 36:06
INVESTIGADORES,A BUSCAR TRABAJO 36:41
EL TIMO DEL CORONAVIRUS EN BRASIL 38:05
VISIONARIOS 39:28
STALINISMO A FLOR DE PIEL 40:30
LOS MUERTOS QUE NO SE CUENTAN 41:43
FALLA EN LA TECNOLOGÍA 43:32
CONCLUSIONES 45:11
QUIENES GANARON CON LA CUARENTENA 1:36
COMO OPERA EL SISTEMA 7:52
LA NUEVA PANDEMIA QUE VIENE DESDE CHINA 12:53
HAZ LO QUE DIGO PERO NO LO QUE HAGO 17:10
EL PRINCIPE ANDRES 18:58
LO QUE VIENE 22:49
LAS CONEXIONES GLOBALES 30:16
QUIEN ES QUIEN 32:28
EL INDEC DE LA PANDEMIA 33:42
SERBIA, LA GENTE EN LA CALLE 36:06
INVESTIGADORES,A BUSCAR TRABAJO 36:41
EL TIMO DEL CORONAVIRUS EN BRASIL 38:05
VISIONARIOS 39:28
STALINISMO A FLOR DE PIEL 40:30
LOS MUERTOS QUE NO SE CUENTAN 41:43
FALLA EN LA TECNOLOGÍA 43:32
CONCLUSIONES 45:11
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