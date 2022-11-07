Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
POLYFACE FARM: THE TRUTH ABOUT BIOSUSTAINABILITY
119 views
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 17 days ago |

In the face of unprecedented attacks from the industrial farming complex, Joel Salatin’s Polyface Farm has exposed the truth about biosustainable farming. Del dives in for a day working on the non-industrial, self-sustaining farm and ranch as Joel Salatin, one of the premier experts on Biodynamic farming, explains how he turned a third generation family property into one of the most environmentally friendly working farms in the U.S.


#JoelSalatin #PolyFaceFarm #BioDynamicFarming


POSTED: November 7, 2022

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket