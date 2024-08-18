Early this morning on August 18, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces assault troops began the main phase of their attacks on the mining town of “Toretsk”, or the Ukrainian name “Dzerzhinsk”, after making new advances from several points. Since yesterday, a Russian combat command post has been showing video from there, documenting the destruction of a Hummer vehicle, burning in the attack. A Russian soldier opened small arms fire on the Ukrainian crew, wiping out the remaining luck of the passengers who might still be alive. NATO vehicles used Russia as a springboard to destroy Zelensky’s troops, clearing most of Pivnichny.

Toretsk lost its last Ukrainian defensive position to the west to Russian positions. This is due in no small part to the capabilities of Russian soldiers, who have taken over the Artem mine tailings on the outskirts of the town. Now, the Shtorm assault unit of the 1st Slavia Brigade is raising a flag on a strategically important height, and will increase the range of its FPV drones by installing a repeater there, while at the same time reducing the range of Ukrainian drones. For the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Toretsk, since yesterday it started with a run. As a result of the use of leaflets dropped by Russian drones, all military personnel units mobilized by Kiev and suffering heavy losses, decided to collectively lay down their arms and save their lives.

It seems that the situation in Ukraine is about to change rapidly, with the simultaneous entry of Russian troops from three directions, marking the beginning of the ongoing fierce battle inside the city. According to reports, Russian assault units are breaking through with armored vehicles, infantry attacks, supported by artillery, are carried out in groups of 3 men. This attack seems to be costing many lives, and equipment is scarce for Ukraine, forcing soldiers from Brigade 53, to personally announce an online fundraising to get the EW systems they need. But the Kiev regime insists on focusing its attention on Kursk, and asking its Western allies to remove “obstacles” as “the course of the war demands.”

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/