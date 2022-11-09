Media pundits melt down over DeSantis win

Hosts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘win for the ages’ as well as Sen. Marco Rubio's triumph over Democratic candidate Val Demings.
---------------
Trump Backed 174 Winning Candidates So Far But GOP Elites and RINOs Slam President Trump Anyways
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/trump-backed-174-winning-candidates-far-gop-elites-rinos-slam-president-trump-anyways/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.