Media pundits melt down over DeSantis win

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Hosts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘win for the ages’ as well as Sen. Marco Rubio's triumph over Democratic candidate Val Demings.
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Trump Backed 174 Winning Candidates So Far But GOP Elites and RINOs Slam President Trump Anyways
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/trump-backed-174-winning-candidates-far-gop-elites-rinos-slam-president-trump-anyways/