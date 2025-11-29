Death jab destroys BBC One DJ

### 1. Instagram Post (November 26, 2025)

**Content:** A detailed update thanking the NHS for recent procedures, including a colonoscopy and an enema. Roberts revealed a recent health scare involving a concerning lump on her neck that was surgically removed. She discussed the worry it caused for her and her partner, Kate, and connected her experience running the Sydney Marathon as a positive outlet during this time. She ends by embracing the scar as a piece of "Kintsugi."

**URL:** https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DRh93rIjFkU/?img_index=1

### 2. Good Morning Britain Interview (January 21, 2022)

**Content:** Roberts' first television interview following her bowel cancer diagnosis. She appears with a shaved head due to chemotherapy, discusses her ongoing battle, and emphasizes the critical importance of early cancer detection. She is joined by her partner, Kate Holderness, who supported her throughout the process.

**URL:** https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0w7KTEXz094

### 3. Twitter Post (December 10, 2021)

**Content:** A post noting her first use of a "radar key" (for accessible toilets), a chat with her oncology nurse, and that her partner Kate was booked for a COVID-19 booster vaccination. She expresses gratitude for the NHS and learning to accept help.

**URL:** https://x.com/AdeleRoberts/status/1469343350109216780

### 4. Instagram Post (May 5, 2021)

**Content:** A post celebrating receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, expressing immense gratitude for the NHS and the staff who administered it. She mentions excitement about eventually being able to see her mother and displays her vaccination sticker.

**URL:** https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/COfvh7WHAiM/

