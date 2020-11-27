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Official Documents To Defend Medical Freedom And Human Rights Appealing To The Spanish Constitution (Can Also Be Used As Templates To Create Documents For Your Country)
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187 views • November 27, 2020
Defending Human Rights
I have uploaded the official documents to defend medical freedom and human rights on our website : http://dawnofpeace.org/legal-docs.html?fbclid=IwAR3ldQkiG-i205qk8LhztH7e8McBkxdB_3RfnBr7iGyRxIWJJ-B_80rvzh8 . These are in Spanish appealing to the Spanish Constitution, but they can also be used as templates to create documents for your country.
I have uploaded the official documents to defend medical freedom and human rights on our website : http://dawnofpeace.org/legal-docs.html?fbclid=IwAR3ldQkiG-i205qk8LhztH7e8McBkxdB_3RfnBr7iGyRxIWJJ-B_80rvzh8 . These are in Spanish appealing to the Spanish Constitution, but they can also be used as templates to create documents for your country.
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