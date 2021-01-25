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Αποκαλυπτικό βίντεο - το νέο hotspot στον Καρά Τεπέ
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101 views • January 25, 2021
Η προδοσία γίνεται πάντα σε αυτήν την χώρα εκ των έσω!
Τοποθετούν ανάμεσα μας σε στρατηγικά σημεία εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες λαθρομεταναστών !
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Νερό
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Ίντερνετ
Μισθό
Ιατροφαρμακευτική κάλυψη
Επιδόματα κ σύντομα και ιθαγένεια!
Όλα ΔΩΡΕΑΝ για αυτούς, στις πλάτες μας, με τα χρήματα μας!
Τοποθετούν ανάμεσα μας σε στρατηγικά σημεία εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες λαθρομεταναστών !
Σπίτι
Νερό
Ρεύμα
Ίντερνετ
Μισθό
Ιατροφαρμακευτική κάλυψη
Επιδόματα κ σύντομα και ιθαγένεια!
Όλα ΔΩΡΕΑΝ για αυτούς, στις πλάτες μας, με τα χρήματα μας!
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