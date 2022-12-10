David Icke's new 2-part documentary ‘Albion-Heart of the World’ – OFFICIAL TRAILER

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



David Icke Published December 10, 2022

In this spectacular two-part Ickonic original Albion Heart of The World, David Icke explores Albion, the first known name of the magical Islands we call Britain. Why have these beautiful islands you can hardly see, had such a powerful impact on world events?

What lies beyond the sea that impacts our daily lives? Who are the interdimensional influencers of today’s society? What is the significance of Albion? What are lay lines, and stone circles? How do we, reopen the heart of the world?

David Icke explores these questions and more. This stunning, poignant, and important series streams exclusively on Ickonic. Part one is out on 24th December, and part two is out on 31st of December – it’s not to be missed! Not part of the Ickonic community?

