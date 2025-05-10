Melbourne Freedom Rally 10 May 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a rally with a difference. Most of our small number were present amongst the shoppers, making conversation and standing for truth. Our main speaker could not attend and the megaphone not used. The saving grace was being able to put our speaker's voice over our video a day later. The words are a positive reflection on our current state and carry plenty of hope based on the new leadership in the White House. That makes all the difference because truth exposed in the US will flow onto Australia in due course. Everything will be exposed here also. This is a very real and living hope, a reason for confidence about freedom in future generations.