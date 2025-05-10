BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Melbourne Freedom Rally 10 May 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
29 views • 21 hours ago

This was a rally with a difference. Most of our small number were present amongst the shoppers, making conversation and standing for truth. Our main speaker could not attend and the megaphone not used. The saving grace was being able to put our speaker's voice over our video a day later. The words are a positive reflection on our current state and carry plenty of hope based on the new leadership in the White House. That makes all the difference because truth exposed in the US will flow onto Australia in due course. Everything will be exposed here also. This is a very real and living hope, a reason for confidence about freedom in future generations.  

Keywords
freedomvideoexposedrallyaustraliaspeakermelbournemegaphonepositive reflectionliving hope
