Evacuating the injured NATO KFOR soldiers after clashes with Serb protesters in Zvecan earlier today

Evacuating the injured KFOR soldiers after clashes with Serb protesters in Zvecan earlier today
Wounded members of KFOR are lying on the street. Now they will do what they do best. To spread propaganda and to lie that we were the first to cause the incidents.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.