Choose your poison

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91 views • October 15, 2021
Matthew 16:25
For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.
A candidate for record to throw most counted masonic gangsigns in one short speach.
For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.
A candidate for record to throw most counted masonic gangsigns in one short speach.
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