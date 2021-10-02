CDC AND FDA VACCINE COMMITTEES FAIL TO SPOT ANY SAFETY SIGNALS BY STEVE KIRSCH

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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I tried to tell them that there were huge safety signals being generated in VAERS and that the CDC detection algorithm was flawed. They ignored me. So now they get to star in their own video where I expose the total incompetence of all the committee members. Not only did they FAIL to spot over 1,000 safety signals on their own, but even after it was expressly pointed out to them, they couldn't recognize them either. This is unacceptable. They should all resign. America deserves better than this.
Slides: https://www.skirsch.com/covid/TFNT9.pdf
Full 60 minute video: https://rumble.com/vn3y22-tfnt9-cdc-and-fda-vaccine-committee-members-should-resign-for-failing-to-sp.html
Follow me at: https://gab.com/stkirsch
Steve Kirsch Is The Executive Director Of COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF): https://www.treatearly.org
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