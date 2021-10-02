BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CDC AND FDA VACCINE COMMITTEES FAIL TO SPOT ANY SAFETY SIGNALS BY STEVE KIRSCH
What is happening
What is happening
9777 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
71 views • October 02, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish



Donate and support my work: https://earthnewspaper.com/donate

COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund: https://www.treatearly.org

Steve Kirsch Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/steve-kirsch

I tried to tell them that there were huge safety signals being generated in VAERS and that the CDC detection algorithm was flawed. They ignored me. So now they get to star in their own video where I expose the total incompetence of all the committee members. Not only did they FAIL to spot over 1,000 safety signals on their own, but even after it was expressly pointed out to them, they couldn't recognize them either. This is unacceptable. They should all resign. America deserves better than this.

Slides: https://www.skirsch.com/covid/TFNT9.pdf

Full 60 minute video: https://rumble.com/vn3y22-tfnt9-cdc-and-fda-vaccine-committee-members-should-resign-for-failing-to-sp.html

Follow me at: https://gab.com/stkirsch

Steve Kirsch Is The Executive Director Of COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF): https://www.treatearly.org

EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish
More than a dozen articles, news stories, and videos, from reliable sources, are published daily.
Over 4,300 articles and videos have been published and archived.
These posts are searchable by over 1,000 categories.
https://EarthNewspaper.com

With over 2,000 posts, EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of Coronavirus / COVID-19 articles and videos online.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/coronavirus-covid-19

BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To The Free Speech Video Channel
Over 3,100 videos uploaded, and many new videos uploaded daily.
Over 23,700 subscribers, averaging 112 new subscribers per day in August.
Over 9,500,000 videos viewed, averaging 60,125 videos viewed per day in August.
https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper

Gab.com/EarthNewspaper.com
Subscribe To Our Free Speech Social Media Channel
Over 3,500 articles and videos posted, a dozen or more new daily.
https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper

Subscribestar.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe And Support Us Today
https://SubscribeStar.com/EarthNewspaper

Links
https://earthnewspaper.com/links

Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com

Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ArticlesAndOtherCreationsByMarkRElsis

Creepy Joe’s Jewish Family And Cabinet
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/index.php/Creepy-Joes-Jewish-Family-And-Cabinet-by-Mark-R-Elsis

Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020

There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com

A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com

The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied

The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated

American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net

Love Communities
For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com

Resonate Love
144 Poems
by Mark R. Elsis
https://ResonateLove.net

Meetings And Stories
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com

Extinction
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com/Extinction

911 Trial
by Mark R. Elsis
https://911Trial.com

Stand Down
Exposing NORAD's Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale
by Mark R. Elsis
https://StandDown.net

Holocaust Revisionism
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HolocaustRevisionism.com

Hitler's Peace Plans
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HitlersPeacePlans.com

Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
A Courageous Hero For Peace
by Mark R. Elsis
https://RudolfHess.net

Homo Sapiens Population Is Crashing
Culling The Herd Since 1987
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Depopulation

Stolen Election
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/StolenElection

Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://FutureGenerations.com

Thank you for helping to promote and support EarthNewspaper.com, BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper and Gab.com/EarthNewspaper by subscribing and linking to them, and disseminating the informative news that is published.
To get our dozen or more daily posts for your website use our RSS feed https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/feed
Keywords
fdacdcnihdeathsvaersblood clotsearthnewspapersteve kirschd-dimer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Iowa Midterms Put Farm Policy, Trump Agenda at Center of 2026 Races

Sterling Ashworth
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy