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Government Shutdown and Impending Collapse | Veronique du Rugy and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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220 views • November 01, 2021
Stefan Molyneux and Veronique du Rugy discuss the government shutdown, the impending collapse of the system, how the election system guarantees that the difficult decisions won't be made, fear-mongering and the changes that are happening very quickly.

Veronique de Rugy, Ph.D., is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and you can read her work at Reason.com here: http://reason.com/people/veronique-de-rugy/all

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy