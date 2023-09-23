Create New Account
Caution: Zelensky Calls On Spirit Cooking Satanist To Be An Ambassador For Schools
The Missing Link
Published Yesterday

The Alex Jones Show

Owen Shroyer breaks down how the Ukraine is descending even further into total depravity.

http://futurenews.news/watch?id=650e0bed76dd319a519f8488


Keywords
current eventspoliticsukrainespirit cookingsatanist

