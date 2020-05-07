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Shelley Luther Released From Jail After Texas Pushes Back Against Corrupt Obama Judge - War Room Full Show
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98 views • May 07, 2020
Owen Shroyer is absolutely furious that Shelley Luther has yet to be released from jail and makes a major announcement upon learning this. Savanah Hernandez and Harrison Smith join the broadcast from Odessa Texas where citizens had guns pointed at them by police for violating illegal stay-at-home orders. Damani Felder is boots on the ground outside of the jail in Dallas Texas where Shelley Luther is being held. also new bombshell video from project veritas and huge details about Anthony Fouci past that you don't want to miss. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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