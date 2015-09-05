[Sep 5, 2015] 3⁄2 (three divided by two) ... a song for #911truth [Bread and the Man]

Share this video with anyone who believes two planes can completely demolish three buildings. 911 was an inside job !

Available on itunes here https://itunes.apple.com/fr/album/rumblestrip-lullabies/id1037675463?l=en

"There was a young man who would come in and say to the vice president, “The plane is fifty miles out, the plane is thirty miles out” and when it got down to “the plane is ten miles out” the young man also said to the vice president, “Do the orders still stand?” And the vice president turned and whipped his neck around and said, “Of course the orders still stand, have you heard anything to the contrary?” Well, at the time I didn’t know what all that meant, and …





The flight you’re refering to is the…

the flight that came into the pentagon. And so I was not aware that that discussion had already taken place, but in listening to the conversation between the young man and the vice president, then… at the time I didn’t really recognise the significance of that





No second plane, it was a bomb. A bomb in the other building not a second plane. It was a bomb. Who said a second plane?

911 is an inside job

911 was an inside job x 4





And there was a third tower I didn’t even know about and it came down on 911 in the exact manner of a classic controlled demolition at the world trade centre and that’s building seven.





The whole thing seems to have been a complete set up. The towers were laced with incendries and explosives which obviously implied some sort of an inside operation, we don’t know how high or why this conspiracy goes.





This is unignited thermite chip, but very special thermite. This is incredible because this is made in a very sophisticated laboratory operation built from the atomic scale up. It is evidence of thermite incendiaries in all the world trade center dust samples and it should not be found there. It’s made only in the most sophisticated defence contracting laboratories.





So why won’t people believe the evidence that 911 was an inside job? Take it away Gramsci…





The man of the people thinks that so many like-thinking people can't be wrong, not so radically, as the man he is arguing against would like him to believe;he thinks that, while he himself, admittedly, is not able to uphold and develop his arguments as well as the opponent, in his group there is someone who could do this and could certainly argue better than the particular man he has against him; and he remembers, indeed, hearing expounded, discursively, coherently, in a way that left him convinced, the reasons behind his faith. He has no concrete memory of the reasons and could not repeat them, but he has heard them expounded, and was convinced by them. The fact of having once suddenly seen the light and been convinced is the permanent reason for his reasons persisting, even if the arguments in its favour cannot be readily produced.”





Normal office fire’s are what’s blamed for this building (WT7) and of course it looks exactly like a classic controlled demolition.





That’s what 911 awakens us to. And if we’re not ready for that awakening we will get angry, we will resist.

People when they realise where this is going they just pass the evidence, the scientific, forensic evidence, eyewitness testimony and the video evidence itself. And they start making up excuses, as to why this can’t be true we would have heard about it by now they couldn’t have gotten away with it, the Bush administration being bungling in so many different things Well all of that is irrelevant what we’re looking at is evidence, scientific evidence. It’s either true or it’s not."





Speech from: Norman Mineta, Alex Jones, & Richard Gage. Quotation from Antonio Gramsci's "Prison Notebooks". 911 footage used in accordance with Fair Usage Copyright laws.

©Bread and the Man 2015





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