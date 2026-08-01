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Hidden Hand: President Trump’s Secret Weapon Won The Middle East Without Firing A Shot
* Hamas agreed to disarm.
* Israel & Lebanon are talking after 30 years.
* The decisive weapon was Treasury action, not a bomb.
* The launch of the multinational Board Of Peace 9 days before the war began was a pre-planned institutional blueprint that helped secure the Hamas disarmament agreement.
Promethean Updates (1 August 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7dkv7u-hidden-hand-trumps-secret-weapon-won-the-middle-east-without-firing-a-shot.html