Prolegomena To The First Order Principle And How It Effects Everything

If reality is physical and the only means of
understanding it is inductive reasoning leading back to some mythical event
such as the Big Bang then our highest aspiration is to discover from where we
came. A First Order Principle flips our perception towards the future. We start
to understand where we are going and why. But is there a First Order Principle
and if so, what is it and what does this tell us about how we have got to where
we are now?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.