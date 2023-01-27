Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prolegomena To The First Order Principle And How It Effects Everything
7 views
channel image
The Hard Right View
Published 18 hours ago |

If reality is physical and the only means of understanding it is inductive reasoning leading back to some mythical event such as the Big Bang then our highest aspiration is to discover from where we came. A First Order Principle flips our perception towards the future. We start to understand where we are going and why. But is there a First Order Principle and if so, what is it and what does this tell us about how we have got to where we are now?

Keywords
faithcompetitioncooperationcooperative

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket