There Storm Raging in Washington DC About Whether Fauci Has the Credibility To Last in This Position

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10/25/2021 Raheem Kassam: We have this perfect storm right now that’s raging in Washington DC about whether or not Anthony Fauci even has the credibility to last in this position, because Anthony Fauci has been lying about his work and his funding of the Wuhan lab, and of other studies done by the NIAID in conjunction with the Chinese Communist Party and the PLA. It’s imperative that we get rid of Fauci here because he is a plague on Westerns, a plague on human civilization.