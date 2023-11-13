Injured in the head, the dog could only run and call his mother crying I'm in so much pain, Mom!

Pitiful Animal
Nov 13, 2023
The environment became really harsh especially with wild dogs
They had to overcome many special challenges to survive
The city was not an easy place to live, where food was scarce
The mother tried to go beyond to find a living hope for both herself and her puppies
A 2-month-old puppy had a disability in his hind leg and has herniated
He had to drag himself roughly on the ground.
Ruffy World urgently rescued 5 children, and immediately brought them to the vet
They considered to start a treatment as soon as possible
