Vaccines, Trump, Black Nobility, NYC, 9/11, Korea, Marjorie-Taylor-Greene
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
19 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-11-25 #237

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #237: 25 November 2025

 

Topic list:
* The Vaccine WAR on you and everything you love.
* “I don’t care that Trump is a pedophile.”
* It’s “CONSPIRACY THEORY” that Lynmouth was flooded by the RAF says Vati-pedia.
* Arab-Israeli War of 1948: terrorist Jews bomb the Macchi factory IN ITALY.
* “‘WICKED’ DAZZLES WITH $147 MIL DEBUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Just stop.
* James Carner on “Black Nobility banksters”.
* Colorado illegal alien gets FOUR LIFE SENTENCES from slaughtering four other illegals.
* The broken promises of Donald Trump, your Conservitard Buffoon in Chief.
* How many boxes can Mamdani check for the far-Left Jesuit Machine?
* What were the “choices” for NYC Mayor?
* “LOCK HER UP”
* 10 Sept. 2001, Secretary of War Donald Rumsfeld jokes he lost $2 TRILLION and then it all disappears after “9/11”.
* “The last gunfighter” (whose guns don’t work): courtesy of your tax dollars!
* Who is producing AI clickbait of war outrages “to fall asleep to”.
* “D-Day”
* What ACTUALLY caused the “Korean Conflict”?
* How the U.S.S.R. was fabricated into a Cold War threat.
* MiG-15: far-Left Communist U.K. gift to Stalin to plague U.S. pilots in the “Korean Conflict”.
* Why did Marjorie-Taylor-Greene resign?

_____________________

false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
