Vaccines, Trump, Black Nobility, NYC, 9/11, Korea, Marjorie-Taylor-Greene

SR 2025-11-25 #237

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #237: 25 November 2025

Topic list:

* The Vaccine WAR on you and everything you love.

* “I don’t care that Trump is a pedophile.”

* It’s “CONSPIRACY THEORY” that Lynmouth was flooded by the RAF says Vati-pedia.

* Arab-Israeli War of 1948: terrorist Jews bomb the Macchi factory IN ITALY.

* “‘WICKED’ DAZZLES WITH $147 MIL DEBUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Just stop.

* James Carner on “Black Nobility banksters”.

* Colorado illegal alien gets FOUR LIFE SENTENCES from slaughtering four other illegals.

* The broken promises of Donald Trump, your Conservitard Buffoon in Chief.

* How many boxes can Mamdani check for the far-Left Jesuit Machine?

* What were the “choices” for NYC Mayor?

* “LOCK HER UP”

* 10 Sept. 2001, Secretary of War Donald Rumsfeld jokes he lost $2 TRILLION and then it all disappears after “9/11”.

* “The last gunfighter” (whose guns don’t work): courtesy of your tax dollars!

* Who is producing AI clickbait of war outrages “to fall asleep to”.

* “D-Day”

* What ACTUALLY caused the “Korean Conflict”?

* How the U.S.S.R. was fabricated into a Cold War threat.

* MiG-15: far-Left Communist U.K. gift to Stalin to plague U.S. pilots in the “Korean Conflict”.

* Why did Marjorie-Taylor-Greene resign?

