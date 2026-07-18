34 States Hit by Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak—CNN and Daily Wire Agree - Dr. Jason Dean

Dr. Jason Dean joins us to examine the alarming Cyclospora parasite outbreak associated with severe, prolonged diarrhea and reported across 34 states. With USA Today, CNN, the Daily Wire, and other major outlets all covering the surge, Dr. Dean explains how microscopic parasites can enter the food supply, why raw produce and industrial farming practices are under scrutiny, and what symptoms should not be ignored. He also discusses the difference between killing parasites and supporting the body’s natural elimination pathways, the role nutrition may play in immune health, and why contaminated food could reach far beyond a single restaurant chain. Could the growing outbreak reveal a much larger problem within America’s food system? Visit ParaKiller.com and use promo code FLYOVER for a special discount.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowDr. Jason DeanWEBSITE: www.parakiller.com**Promo Code: FLYOVERDr. Jason Dean is a chiropractor, health educator, entrepreneur, and international speaker focused on nutrition, natural health, and chronic wellness challenges. He and his wife have worked together in a Florida-based chiropractic, nutrition, and regenerative wellness practice. Through BraveTV and his other online platforms, Dr. Dean shares health education with audiences around the world. He has become especially well known among the Flyover audience for his discussions about parasites, environmental toxins, immune health, and the condition of America’s food supply. A husband, father, and outspoken advocate for personal health freedom, Dr. Dean encourages people to become informed and proactive participants in their wellness.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: