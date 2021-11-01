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Flood catastrophe 2021: Inconsistencies uncovered
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312 views • November 01, 2021
The flood disaster of June 2021 is still heating up people's minds. Not only the storm itself, but also the many inconsistencies and the massive misconduct on the part of politics, authorities and the leading media have left their deep traces. This documentation of contemporary witnesses is intended to ensure that history is not once again manipulated by those in power in their favor.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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