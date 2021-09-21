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The Donald Trump Controversy | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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21 views • September 21, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3442/the-donald-trump-controversy-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3442-the-donald-trump-controversy-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux

The mainstream media and political establishment are up in arms over a recently leaked video of Donald Trump making "lewd" comments in a private conversation with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush in 2005. Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the latest manufactured Donald Trump controversy, virtue signaling by couch fainting Republicans and the Hillary Clinton Wikileaks drop which includes Wall Street speeches citing her dream of an America with open borders.

Mike Cernovich is a lawyer and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms.” Order Gorilla Mindset on Amazon: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset

Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Support Mike on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/mikecernovich

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy