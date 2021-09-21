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The Donald Trump Controversy | Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux
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21 views • September 21, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3442/the-donald-trump-controversy-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3442-the-donald-trump-controversy-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
The mainstream media and political establishment are up in arms over a recently leaked video of Donald Trump making "lewd" comments in a private conversation with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush in 2005. Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the latest manufactured Donald Trump controversy, virtue signaling by couch fainting Republicans and the Hillary Clinton Wikileaks drop which includes Wall Street speeches citing her dream of an America with open borders.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms.” Order Gorilla Mindset on Amazon: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Support Mike on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/mikecernovich
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3442/the-donald-trump-controversy-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3442-the-donald-trump-controversy-mike-cernovich-and-stefan-molyneux
The mainstream media and political establishment are up in arms over a recently leaked video of Donald Trump making "lewd" comments in a private conversation with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush in 2005. Mike Cernovich joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the latest manufactured Donald Trump controversy, virtue signaling by couch fainting Republicans and the Hillary Clinton Wikileaks drop which includes Wall Street speeches citing her dream of an America with open borders.
Mike Cernovich is a lawyer and the author of “Gorilla Mindset: How to Control Your Thoughts and Emotions to Live Life on Your Terms.” Order Gorilla Mindset on Amazon: http://www.fdrurl.com/gorilla-mindset
Follow Mike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cernovich
Read Danger and Play: http://www.dangerandplay.com
Follow Mike on Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/Cernovich
Support Mike on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/mikecernovich
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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