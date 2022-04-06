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Reportage les juifs qui quittent la France pour israël - Report Jews leaving France for Israel
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21 views • April 06, 2022
Posted 7September2014 Pal Pal:
7 Jours BFM, le 06-09-2014 News report of French Jews Making Aliyah ( immigrating to ) Israel.
7 Jours BFM, le 06-09-2014 News report of French Jews Making Aliyah ( immigrating to ) Israel.
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