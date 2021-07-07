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THE POWER OF FORGIVENESS, OKONGO & SHYLA SAMSON
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10 views • July 07, 2021
Can you imagine being abducted and terrorized as a child, then, by the grace of God, escaping? Later, attacked because of his faith, he was jailed multiple times to keep him from preaching the Gospel of Jesus. This did happen to Founder of Unite 4 Africa, Okongo Samson. If this were you, how quick would you be to forgive your persecutors? Okongo will share his story and the importance of forgiveness.
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