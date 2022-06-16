This Times Square Digital Billboard Absolutely KILL's IT!!! Banners4Freedom.com

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COVID-19 JAB Injuries 1,287,593+
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COVID-19 JAB Deaths 28,532+
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COVID-19 JAB Clot w/ Dr. Jane Ruby
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Patel Patriot's DEVOLUTION.Link
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Thanks For NOTHING Joe!
✔️ Soaring Gas Prices
✔️ Falling Real Wages
✔️ Sky-High Inflation
✔️ Baby Formula Shortages
✔️ Out Of Control Crime
✔️ Border Chaos
#BannersForFreedom #Covid19DeathJab #Devolution #ClotShot
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8