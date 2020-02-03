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Tapping out Fear
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76 views • February 03, 2020
Really effective tapping points for removing fear.
These points are on the meridian system - stomach point 1.
By looking at the fear and tapping these points you remove the anxiety it causes.
For example if you have a fear of spiders and can manage to get yourself to look that one whilst tapping, the next time you see one you will find your stress hormones no longer react and you'll be amazed at how unaffected you are.
These points are on the meridian system - stomach point 1.
By looking at the fear and tapping these points you remove the anxiety it causes.
For example if you have a fear of spiders and can manage to get yourself to look that one whilst tapping, the next time you see one you will find your stress hormones no longer react and you'll be amazed at how unaffected you are.
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