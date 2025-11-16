Waiting For That NESARA Train

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many people have been waiting for decades for NESARA to be enacted after it was passed by Congress. Promises were made and delayed ... It's finally happening thanks to President Trump and loyal Patriots, and the global version, GESARA, is also being enacted, along with a new Quantum Financial System, medical technology and cures, and Tesla free energy...