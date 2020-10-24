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Теренс МакКенна - Священные Растения, Как Проводники, Часть 1
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70 views • October 24, 2020
Выступление Теренса МакКенны в Лос-Анджелесском Обществе Карла Юнга. Первая двухчасовая лекция – своеобразная краткая география и история использования психоделиков и иных способов достижения изменённых состояний сознания, и их влияния на окружающую культуру...
Перевод: Святослав Макаров, Unseen Matters,
https://vk.com/unseenmatters,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uLLA0vlTmfRZ/
Озвучивание, работа с видео: Игорь Фролов, Lord32x,
https://vk.com/lord32xmovies
Перевод: Святослав Макаров, Unseen Matters,
https://vk.com/unseenmatters,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uLLA0vlTmfRZ/
Озвучивание, работа с видео: Игорь Фролов, Lord32x,
https://vk.com/lord32xmovies
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