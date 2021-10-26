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This 13-year old girl was a volunteer in Pfizer trial
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9240 views • October 26, 2021
Warning: heartbreaking video
13-year-old Maddie de Garay volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials.
Maddie's mom wants to warn other parents that the Pfizer “vaccine” is not safe for children.
Comcast pulled the video she had made (above) at the last minute.
https://t.me/StormIsUponUsJM
13-year-old Maddie de Garay volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials.
Maddie's mom wants to warn other parents that the Pfizer “vaccine” is not safe for children.
Comcast pulled the video she had made (above) at the last minute.
https://t.me/StormIsUponUsJM
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