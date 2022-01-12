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The Dark Side Of Uranium One – Episode 1 - The Story of the Decade
The Morgan Report
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The Dark Side Of Uranium One – Episode 1 - The Story of the Decade | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The Uranium One controversy involves various theories promoted by conservative media, politicians, and commentators that characterized the sale of Uranium One to Rosatom as a $145 million bribery scandal involving Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

In 2015 the F.B.I., at several of its field offices, opened preliminary investigations into the Clinton Foundation. Agents wanted to pursue a wider investigation and conduct interviews and obtain subpoenas. The F.B.I. eventually consolidated the cases at its headquarters. Former officials said that career public corruption prosecutors in Washington concluded there was not enough evidence to move forward with a case.

Of course, no evidence of wrongdoing was ever found.

Uranium One, with headquarters in Canada, is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium with holdings in the United States. It is a subsidiary of the Russian nuclear agency, Rosatom.

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