James Comey Sends '8647' Message To President Trump-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 17 2025

James Comey, who was fired by Trump early in his first term, had posted an image of seashells arranged in the shape of the numerals ‘8647.’ The number ’86’ is commonly used as slang to mean getting rid of something or ejecting someone — especially in restaurant and bar settings when referring to menu items. Trump is the 47th president of the US. “Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” the FBI chief-turned-crime novelist captioned the post. Many in the Trump administration are interpreting that as a veiled death threat. That’s the memo.





“They also that seek after my life lay snares for me: and they that seek my hurt speak mischievous things, and imagine deceits all the day long.” Psalm 38:12 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, if you haven’t noticed by now, America is a nation coming apart at the seams that continues to come apart at the seams. Former FBI director playing cutesy by posting a “cool shell formation” of numbers that everyone knows is a reference to “kill Trump”. Over in Manchester, over-the-hill New Jersey singer Bruce Springsteen stopped his entire show to preach a sermon about “getting rid of Trump”. I feel bad for the people who paid sky-high ticket prices to have to sit and listen to that. President Trump just wrapped up his visit to the Middle East, and it was just as weird and freaky as you’d be afraid it might be. On this episode, we catch you up on what’s going down in the USA, as well as global end times updates.